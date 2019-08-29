Garmin's new Fenix 6 GPS watch sports solar charging to extend battery life

Garmin

Garmin on Thursday introduced its new Fenix 6 series of multisport GPS watches. The watches in the collection have Garmin's largest round display, a rugged design and features like Power Manager for longer battery life.

The Fenix 6X Pro Solar also offers solar charging, with a transparent solar charging lens that can use the sun's energy to extend battery life. Garmin says the battery on the Fenix 6X Pro Solar, in smartwatch mode, can last for 21 days, plus an additional 3 days when utilizing the solar charging.

The Fenix 6 watches start at $599, with the final price depending on the straps and finishes you pick. The Fenix 6X Pro Solar starts at $999.