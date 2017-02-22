​Garmin's doing well in wearables

Sarah Tew/CNET

Wearables and smartwatches aren't all disappointments. While Fitbit is expected to announce a holiday sales letdown over the last quarter, rival Garmin's fourth quarter earnings financial results saw an overall 10 percent revenue increase, and the success was due to the company's fitness and outdoors products.

Garmin's outdoor, fitness, marine and aviation units, in particular, saw the greatest growth. The Switzerland-based company's auto unit has seen a decline, however. GPS-equipped smartwatches and fitness trackers have been on the rise, and competitors such as Apple, Samsung and LG have included the location-tracking feature on recent watches.

Garmin's wearables extend across fitness bands and dedicated GPS-equipped running smartwatches, and have been CNET favorites for some time. Its products also span a wider range than Fitbit's, which might be an indicator that diversified fitness products aren't a bad idea.