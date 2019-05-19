Game of Thrones: The madness, confusion and disappointment of the season 8 finale

HBO

Game of Thrones is over (well kinda, we still have prequels and spin-offs to come) and people are a little upset.

That wasn't great.

Spoilers incoming!

So that was definitely an episode of television. I don't know where to start. Let's break it up by sections.

The opening of this episode was strong. We had Dany turn up with an absolutely show stopping entrance...

And after a bit of discussion and a walk through the carnage, Tyrion Lannister gave up his brooch. He didn't wanna be the Hand/sheriff no more.

Then there was a lengthy, but also pretty well acted scene where Tyrion Lannister and Jon Snow reasoned out the pros and cons of absolutely stabbing Daenerys Targaryen in the back for her insane war crimes.

Me watching Jon come up with multiple excuses for Dany's bullshit#DemThrones #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/qUC5jsFKJ0 — Lyn (@LynLovesU) May 20, 2019

Peter Dinklage is a masterful actor. #GameofThronesFinale — Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) May 20, 2019

tyrion trying to convince jon that what daenerys did is wrong #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/jiQOc9eOx8 — sara (@powerfulposie) May 20, 2019

Jon Snow did the same tortured "what should I do with this moral quandary" face he's been doing for eight long seasons, and then he did what he always does: the right thing. In this case murder by loving knife in the belly.

That was bad enough, the stabbing I mean. Then the worst part: Drogon's mourning period. Which involved a lot of fire and a complete melting of the Iron Throne.

Damn Drogon mourning has got me feeling some kinda way. Wish it didn't have to be this way #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/qq0PwXrjlc — Candice 📖 (@Rae_ann_K) May 20, 2019

You mean to tell me after all that, the iron throne is melted down and now no one can have it #GameOfThrones #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/1Kg8tYoFd0 — Jake (@jakejenkinsss) May 20, 2019

Nobody can sit on that throne if there’s no throne #GameofThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/itxSu5LxBu — 𝙛𝙚𝙧𝙣𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙖 (@killferqueen) May 20, 2019

Drogon is mourning. I am mourning. I'm a mess! Drogon said if my mother can't sit on it, no one can. F*ck all yall. #GameOfThronesFinale — EYSHA (@spunknsplendor) May 20, 2019

the most heartbreaking part of this scene is the way drogon nudges daenerys. he has lost both his brothers and now his mother. he deserves so much better. nobody speak to me ever again. #gameofthrones #GameOfThronesFinale #TheFinalEpisode pic.twitter.com/5ySfMvU2Hu — Harshal (@iHarshalWatts) May 20, 2019

At this point, things seemed good. Good episode, decent-ish writing, good performances. The Dany death scene was great, Drogon's reaction was great. Sweet, we're getting the Jon Snow ending, right?

Wrong.

This is the point where things went off the rails.

Bran Stark -- perhaps the most irritating character in the show's long history was now the owner of a completely melted Iron Throne. He got the throne by everyone just sort of agreeing he should be king in one of the weirdest scenes in Game of Thrones history.

As you might expect, people were upset.

Bran saying he don’t wanna be king, yet he said he came all that way to be the king??? #GameOfThronesFinale



pic.twitter.com/p1umC3bqTW — Michael’s New Era (@NeuroticTwink) May 20, 2019

I really spent 8 years watching this show for bran to be king, dany dead and jon back at the nightwatch??? yall.... #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/jWlAJ6kOJM — 🐎 (@maddcosmos) May 20, 2019

Drogon should have burned all the scripts for season 8 #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/ufNVn5mM9m — PetraMalusclava🌊 (@PetraMalusclava) May 20, 2019

My face when people say Seinfeld has the worst series finale ever after watching the #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/e9lrxoAKSo — Alfred Nairn (@AlfredNairn) May 20, 2019

When you get all the credit in the group project but ain’t done shit #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/W6XL59MtmJ — ƒlow (@dad_with_dice) May 20, 2019

And from that point on we were in epilogue mode. Jon Snow was back in the newly established Night's Watch. Arya decided to go on high seas adventures. The North became its own Kingdom, meaning Sansa gets to be Queen in the North. Sure, whatever. That makes sense.

since day one sansa wanted power and she got herself a crown WE BEND THE KNEE TO A TRUE QUEEN THE QUEEN IN THE NORTH and that’s on period. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/104XX629Cq — ma (@mvrialuisa) May 20, 2019

Perhaps the one high point: Jon Snow got united with Ghost and people were happy for a while.

But as the credits rolled, there was an empty sense of disappointment. That's it, the shows over. Are we going to get a spin-off with Arya Stark being an Assassin on the high seas, on Jon Snow adventuring in the North? Probably, but this wasn't the ending we were expecting. It all feels a bit strange.

Me writing a fan fiction because this isn’t the ending we deserve #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/XwNkDDyV3T — Dolphy Dolphin (@DolphyDolphin) May 20, 2019

Farewell Game of Thrones, it's been an amazing (confusing, anger-inducing) eight years.