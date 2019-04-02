Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark on HBO's Game of Thrones, knows not to give away the plot of the show's long-awaited final season. But then again, she's only 21, and actresses make mistakes.
Williams, sporting some pink cotton-candy hair, appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night and revealed her top five moments playing Arya. No surprises there: dad Ned's death, reuniting with Sansa, that kind of thing.
But when Fallon nudged her for a real spoiler, Williams appeared to deliver on a whopper. But watch the whole thing and remember Monday's date, April 1.
Game of Thrones returns to HBO on April 14.
Discuss: Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams drops big spoiler on Jimmy Fallon
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.