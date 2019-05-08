Game of Thrones star apologizes for evil deed Cersei made him do

HBO

There have been a lot of upsetting deaths over eight seasons of Game of Thrones. The most recent episode, the fourth of the final season, left us with a heartbreaker of a loss. The actor responsible for the dirty deed is hoping he's still cool with his departed co-star. Big spoiler ahead!

At the end of The Last of the Starks, Queen Cersei gave the order for her guard The Mountain to cut off the head of Missandei, faithful adviser to Daenerys Targaryen. The Mother of Dragons, Tyrion Lannister and Missandei's love Grey Worm all witnessed the horrifying act.

Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, who plays The Mountain/Gregor Clegane on the HBO show, issued an apology on Instagram on Tuesday. He tagged Nathalie Emmanuel (Missandei) and wrote, "So sorry. Cersei made me do it. Hope we're cool!"

The accompanying photo shows Björnsson with his arm around Emmanuel while they're both out of costume.

Emmanuel hasn't responded publicly to Björnsson yet, but she did take to Twitter on Wednesday to say she's overwhelmed by the response to Missandei's demise. "I was calm about the whole thing, but the outpouring of love, anger, sadness has left me all in my feelings," she wrote.

Can I just say the response after Missandei’s demise has been overwhelming... Honestly I was calm about the whole thing but the outpouring of love, anger, sadness has left me all in my feelings... 😭❤️🤣 #yougotme #thankyou — Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) May 8, 2019

Missandei's death will likely spur some action in the next episode. There are only two left until we find out who (if anyone) will take possession of the Iron Throne.

Cersei has definitely shown her ruthless side. The Mountain remains as her imposing protector, but the reigning queen now has a very pissed-off Mother of Dragons to contend with.