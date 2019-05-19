Game of Thrones season 8 finale: Twitter reacts to *that* death in episode 6

Did we see that coming. Kinda, but damn. Game of Thrones is over and despite what you may have thought of the episode as a whole, it's big moment was near perfect.
Spoilers incoming.
Yep, after a pep talk from Tyrion Lannister. Daenerys Targaryen just got a knife in the gut from Jon Snow in one of the grimmest murder-kisses in TV history.
She will always be my Queen then URGH. Death.
That was bad enough, but the worst part -- 100% -- was Drogon's mourning period. Which involved a lot of fire and a complete melting of the Iron Throne.
You can find out how Twitter reacted to the episode as a whole here. People were extremely happy to see Jon Snow reunited with Ghost.
Oh, and if you're frustrated with the show, or just flat out need something to fill the Game of Thrones sized hole in your life, here's 11 shows that might help numb the pain.
Farewell Game of Thrones, it's been an amazing (confusing, anger-inducing) eight years.
