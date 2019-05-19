Game of Thrones season 8 finale left plastic water bottles in shot

In Game of Thrones you stay hydrated or you die.

Episode 4 of the much maligned final season had a coffee cup hidden in plain sight. Tonight's finale had a few stray plastic bottles of water.

What is that... a cheeky bottle of Evian? Dasani? It's tough to tell, but we definitely have a rogue plastic bottle of water in shot there.

Which is obviously no big deal in the grand scheme of things. All shows have bloopers of this kind, but when you consider the coffee drama -- and the poor reception season 8 has had in general -- it's a tough one to ignore.

And it looks like a second bottle was found next to Ser Davos.

It's not just there, I actually found the second water bottle next to Ser Davos. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/rZHqiWmDU4 — Bala Yogesh (@Yo_Bala) May 20, 2019

Oh dear.

Maybe it's just an elaborate easter egg? That's a thing shows do nowadays. Maybe water bottle and coffee cups are like video game collectables. Like feathers in Assassin's Creed. We've got three so far folks. If we get 20 of these bad boys we'll unlock a platinum trophy on PS4.

HBO did not immediately respond to a comment request.