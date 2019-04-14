Game of Thrones season 8 episode 1: The 6 funniest lines

Game of Thrones is back, and so are the witty lines that help make the HBO fantasy hit such a deliciously quotable show.
Here's our spoiler-filled show recap, but if you just want the best lines, read on. Oh Tyrion, we've missed you and your one-liners. (Spoilers, of course.)
1. That took cojones
Varys: You take great offense at dwarf jokes, but love telling eunuch jokes. Why is that?
Tyrion: Because I have balls, and you don't.
2. Something borrowed, something bloody
Tyrion: Last time we spoke was at Joffrey's wedding. Miserable affair.
Sansa: It had its moments.
3. Order more Purina Dragon Chow
Sansa: What do dragons eat, anyway?
Daenerys: Whatever they want.
4. Rolling snake eyes
Euron, explaining why some soldiers died in transit: They cheated at dice. Or maybe I cheated. Someone cheated.
5. A certain a-peel
Varys: The Karstarks.
Tyrion: The Karstarks. One of the better sigils. Beats an onion anyway. (Davos, the Onion Knight, is RIGHT THERE.)
6. Ride of his life
Jon: What if (Rhaegal the dragon) doesn't want me to (ride him)?
Daenerys: Then I've enjoyed your company, Jon Snow.
