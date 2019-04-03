Game of Thrones premiere: Twitter slayed by Brienne of Tarth's red carpet look

Mike Coppola/Getty

Game of Thrones final season returns in 10 days for us mere mortals, but the stars of the "A Song of Ice and Fire" saga were up and about for the season 8 premiere in New York City on Wednesday.

None more so than Gwendoline Christie, who practically scorched the red carpet wherever she set foot and set Twitter into a frenzy of praise and adulation. You could practically hear a "we're not worthy" chant ring out across the Twitterverse.

Christie, who plays Brienne of Tarth in the show and has become one of the most beloved still-alive characters, was dressed in an Iris van Herpen gown that demanded attention. It truly is, as my millennial, fashion-forward friends tell me, "a look".

brienne of m fukkin tarth has arrived pic.twitter.com/q4ApGseHin — Jeanette Hayes (@jeanettehayes) April 4, 2019

Sexual orientation: Gwendoline Christie at the #GameOfThrones New York premiere pic.twitter.com/7ofON1aOUG — Andrea González-Ramírez (@andreagonram) April 4, 2019

Lady Brienne of Tarth would like our attention. pic.twitter.com/yjlt7bsWq6 — Naima Cochrane (@naima) April 4, 2019

Just had a look at the Game of Thrones premiere photos and I’m sorry but Brienne of fucking Tarth is an absolute GODDESS 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/OQKARYfiO3 — Emma Summer (@emmasummeruk) April 4, 2019

Gwendoline Christie.....chop my head off with a sword.... — Jennifer Con Crud Cheek (@JenniferCheek) April 4, 2019

While Christie was certainly Twitter's pick of the night, Pedro Pascal, who played Oberyn Martell in the show's fourth season before having his eyes gouged out and brain exploded, was having a lot fun too.

Game of Thrones returns on Sunday, April 14 and we fully expect Christie's Brienne of Tarth to continue being absolute fire.

