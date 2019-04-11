Game of Thrones' Jorah Mormont to play Bruce Wayne on Titans

Jeff Kravitz/Getty

Bruce Wayne is getting yet another incarnation.

Actor Iain Glen will take on the role of the wealthy Wayne on DC Universe show Titans, Deadline reported Thursday.

You might recognize Glen from his turn as Jorah Mormont from Game of Thrones, where he plays a knight who pledged his loyalty to Daenerys Targaryen.

According to Deadline, Glen will play an older Bruce Wayne and it's not clear if he'll be wearing the bat suit at any point.