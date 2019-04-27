Game of Thrones: Who do you think will die this Sunday?

Helen Sloan/HBO

The army of the dead has arrived at Winterfell. The third episode of the final season of Game of Thrones will finally bring the big battle for life and death we've been expecting since season 1, and it's sure to be a nerve-racking episode. We know we're going to lose some of our beloved characters, but who do you think will die?

I think it's too soon in the season to lose Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen or Bran Stark, and I also think Arya has a good chance of surviving. After some conversations around the CNET newsroom, I made a list of the characters my colleagues and I think might switch to the army of the dead sooner rather than later.

Vote in our poll below to let us know who you think will be among the first casualties, and jump in the comments to vent about the show or share your theories.