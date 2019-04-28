Game of Thrones battle was the biggest ever, but way too dark to see

HBO

It was the biggest episode of Game of Thrones ever, and no one could see anything. Brilliant.

I thought it was just Australia's terrible internet, but turns out everyone was having the exact same issue. "Extremely avant-garde to shoot a massive battle entirely in the dark," one Twitter user wrote. Wrote another: "Raise your hand if you've been watching Game of Thrones wishing you could see a damn thing."

Mild spoilers incoming.

Extremely avant-garde to shoot a massive battle entirely in the dark — chris person (@Papapishu) April 29, 2019

Confirming I can't see a thing and that this is the worst possible way to watch #GameOfThrones #BattleForWinterfell https://t.co/SjZ7yFF99w — Jess Chandra (@jesschandra) April 29, 2019

Me trying to see where the Dothraki went pic.twitter.com/jwaRMN3qFt — Karina (@delgadokarinaa) April 29, 2019

Raise your hand if you’ve been watching Game of Thrones wishing you could see a damn thing. Yes yes the dark is very atmospheric wtf is happening. #GameOfThrones — Exorcising Emily (@exorcisingemily) April 29, 2019

It's kind of hilarious that after I spent the day expecting Twitter to explode with emotion during Game of Thrones, all that's on my TL, from like 30 different people, is "Why is it so dark?" — Linda Holmes (@lindaholmes) April 29, 2019

The real Game of Thrones is trying to see what the hell is happening on my pitch dark screen #BattleForWinterfell — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) April 29, 2019

Dear people making TV shows,



THE VIEWERS AT HOME WOULD PREFER IF THEY COULD SEE WHAT WAS HAPPENING ON SCREEN STOP MAKING EVERYTHING SO DARK.



Sincerely,

Everyone watching tonight’s #GameOfThrones #GoT #BattleOfWinterfell — With Courteous Passion, Nic (@CloneNic) April 29, 2019

There were a few instances of light. Fire from Dragons, for instance, and Melisandre setting every sword on the realm alight like your mom handing out sparklers on the fourth of July. That was pretty good.

The episode is done and you can watch the trailer for next week's episode here. Can confirm the darkness continued and persisted throughout pretty much the entire episode, outside of a few key moments where fire -- either from the mouths of dragons or the magic of Melisandre -- erupted on screen.

Time to invest in an OLED TV with some extremely good HDR I guess.

everyone complaining about how dark Game of Thrones is while every X-Files fan is going full-on Bane: WE WERE BORN IN THE DARK, MOLDED BY IT— — Carrie 🐃 (@carribous) April 29, 2019

Me trying to watch this dark as shit Game of thrones episode pic.twitter.com/p57ag8lSfl — Charlotte saw Endgame 2x ‎⍟ (@spacecharlotte) April 29, 2019

Love Game of Thrones and from the 7 mins of clarity that I could actually see, it was awesome. Just way too dark to make out as much as I wanted to. — Ryan Crowley (@75bankerboy) April 29, 2019

Geez @GameOfThrones was good, but so freaking dark! Watching the episode like #BattleOfWinterfell pic.twitter.com/IrDsUcqH6W — olivia morones (@Olivia_Morones) April 29, 2019

Anyway, good episode. Might do a rewatch with the brightness cranked up to 100.