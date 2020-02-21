Galaxy S20 Ultra ongoing review: Camera, battery and design tests so far

Sarah Tew/CNET

The Galaxy S20 Ultra is here and testing is underway. Over the coming days, I'll be throwing everything I can at Samsung's new beast of a device, which is designed to stand out from the crowd with its 6.9-inch screen, enormous 5,000-mAh battery and completely redesigned camera system. The specs are impressive on paper -- but I want to share what the S20 Ultra is like to use in real life.

This is an ongoing review, so I'll update it frequently with new observations as they arise. It takes time to get used to a new device, and for the best and worst features to settle in. These are by no means my final thoughts, so I hope you'll stick around for the final, rated review and specific buying advice.

Remember, too, that the Galaxy S20 is the most advanced of Samsung's new Galaxy S20 phones. There's also the Galaxy S20 Plus and standard Galaxy S20, both cheaper and smaller than the Ultra, with different camera sensors and smaller batteries. The core software remains the same across all three S20 phones.

Now, let's get this show on the road!

The camera bump makes me nervous

In redesigning the Galaxy S20 Ultra's cameras, it gave the phone the biggest camera array of the S20 devices. The module is inescapably large, about an inch by inch-and-a-half if I eyeball it, and it rises from the surface. It's unsightly, but more importantly, I worry about protecting the glass over the sensors.

When I set the phone down on its back on a tabletop, or reposition it, I can feel and hear the bump scrape across the surface. If this phone were to fall out of my hands and hit the pavement, that module would probably be the first thing to crack. Unfortunately, I know this scenario firsthand. The same thing happened when the Galaxy Note 10 Plus took a nosedive out of my pocket after I finished reviewing the phone.

I'm counting on a case to make the camera module feel more flush, and better protect it during drops. Broken glass across the sensors can downgrade photo quality.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Galaxy S20: Heavy, big, not a fan of the design

The first thing you'll notice about the Galaxy S20 Ultra is how big and heavy it is. The 6.9-inch screen is bright and brilliant, with Samsung's Dynamic AMOLED 2X tech. Ironically, the screen's pixel density is a tad lower than on the other S20 phones, but without having those review units from Samsung, I can't yet compare them side by side.

The phone itself is heavy -- over half a pound -- and I feel that heft. Since the massive battery and camera module are likely responsible for the added weight (in addition to the glass back and front), it's a trade-off that I might be willing to make for battery life and phenomenal photos... if the image quality proves to be worth it (I'm still testing!).

Samsung gave the Galaxy S20 curved screens on both sides, but dialed down the radius of the curve, making the sides more squared off than in past designs like the Galaxy Note 10. Oddly, this design makes the edge of the included screen protector feel scratchy against my thumbs when I use the phone. It's noticeable, and slightly jarring. You can pull off this screen protector if you like, or replace it with another one of your choosing.

The S20 Ultra only comes in black and gray, not cloud pink or cloud blue like the other S20 phones. I got the gray review unit, and it might be my least favorite color in a phone. It reminds me of modeling clay. Not the end of the world, but I definitely want a case to cover it up.

How about that 108-megapixel camera and 100x zoom?

I immediately began testing the Galaxy S20 Ultra camera, but it's just the beginning. The Galaxy S20 Ultra's main camera is a 108-megapixel sensor, but that doesn't mean that every photo you take will automatically be 108 megapixels. Those images easily take up twice the space of a photo taken with the camera on standard mode.

In order to snap a 108-megapixel shot, you need to select the option. I noticed that photos taken in this mode look brighter and more saturated than the same photo I take in standard mode. They're not always my favorite, and in some ways seem less distinct because the shading appears to be flattened out, at least in my test photos so far.

What is impressive is the detail you see when cropping in to a specific part of the image, like the center of a flower or a small detail on a shot. I need to keep testing different scenarios, but I like what I see so far. I suspect that there are specific times to use the 108-megapixel option in all its glory, and that this isn't an option you'll want to use every day.

Enlarge Image Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

The same goes for the 100x hybrid optical zoom, a blend of optical and digital zoom, which Samsung calls Space Zoom. I took some faraway shots of architectural features at 10x, 30x and 100x zoom. It's neat to see the progression, but at this point I struggle to think of a time I'd really want 100x zoom. At this range, the camera gets too shaky for handheld shots.

I do see a benefit to taking 10x and 30x zoom in places where you can't physically close the distance between you and the subject, like at a rock concert, but for those 100x zoom shots, a monopod, tripod or other stabilizer are a must.

Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

Battery life: A powerhouse in the making

If the sound of a 5,000-mAh phone battery sounds awesome, you'd be correct. It makes the S20 Ultra heavier, but already I'm reaping the benefits of 100% confidence that my phone will be able to withstand most things I throw at it. At least over 4G data.

5G speeds are known to drain battery reserves faster than 4G, but that's not something we've been able to quantify yet. At this point, the Galaxy S20 Ultra isn't quite calibrated to AT&T's 5G network, and I've been testing on an AT&T SIM. AT&T and Samsung assure me that by the time the Ultra arrives on store shelves, 5G will be good to go.

In the meantime, the S20 Ultra was at 100% yesterday at 11:37 a.m. I used it to upload over a dozen photo and even an 8K video I shot. I've hotspotted my laptop for more than three hours (the biggest drain by far), and left it unplugged overnight without a charge. I still had 50% reserves left when I woke up. Battery testing will take time, but so far, it's smooth sailing.

Next up in Galaxy S20 Ultra testing

Battery toll on streaming video

Photos, photos, photos

120Hz screen refresh rate

Battery life lab drain tests

Day to day usability

Processing performance