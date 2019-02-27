Gab wants to add a comments section to everything on the internet

Manuel Breva Colmeiro / Getty Images

A new tool from fringe social network Gab aims to add a comments section to anything and everything on the internet.

Dissenter, is a browser extension that lets users make comments on anything from Facebook pages, to specific tweets and local new sites. Users are also able to up and down vote other comments.

"This is basically adding a public square to every URL," Gab CEO Andrew Torba said in a 20-minute Periscope video Saturday.

The comments are visible to anyone, but commenting requires a Gab account.

Gab didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

In the video, Torba walked through Dissenter, giving examples of places to leave comments and running through the platform's other functions, like a trending news ticker, a discovery feature he compared to Pinterest, and a random button that will surface different pages.

Dissenter comes at a time when platforms are struggling to figure out how far to go in managing what gets posted on their services. In February, YouTube disabled comments for tens of millions of videos and also booted more than 400 channels for the comments they'd left on videos. YouTube also said it reported illegal comments to law enforcement.

Also in February, Rotten Tomatoes changed its policy so users can't leave reviews of a movie that hasn't come out yet. The page for the upcoming Captain Marvel movie was already racking up negative reviews, despite not having hit theaters yet. Though, Fandango President Paul Yanover (Fandango owns Rotten Tomatoes) said the change wasn't a direct result of the Captain Marvel issues.

Meanwhile, Gab has had its share of controversy. Built as an alternative to social media platforms like Twitter, the site lost its GoDaddy domain after reports surfaced that the suspect in the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting made anti-Semitic posts there. Other services like Stripe and PayPal also dropped support for Gab. Gab markets itself as a bastion of free speech compared to Facebook and Twitter, and has become a popular place to express white nationalist, anti-Semitic and Islamohobic views.

In the video, Torba said he expected Dissenter would get banned from extension stores, but also said it's possible to install it without getting it from Google, for example. Torba also mentioned Gab might build its own browser in the future that has Dissenter built in.