Gab is down as GoDaddy, PayPal pull service following synagogue shooting

Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

Gab.ai is down on Monday after services including GoDaddy and PayPal cut ties with the social network following reports that the suspect in the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting had published a number of anti-Semitic posts on the site.

Gab, which is popular with conservatives and the white nationalist "alt-right," posted a statement on its site from CEO Andrew Torba says the service "isn't going anywhere."

"Gab has spent the past 48 hours proudly working with the DOJ and FBI to bring justice to an alleged terrorist. Because of the data we provided, they now have plenty of evidence for their case," reads the statement. "In the midst of this Gab has been no-platformed by essential internet infrastructure providers at every level."

The statement, which was also posted to Twitter, says the company will "exercise every possible avenue to keep Gab online and defend free speech and individual liberty for all people."

GoDaddy, a domain registry and web-hosting company, confirmed on Monday it was dropping Gab from its service.

"We have informed Gab.com that they have 24 hours to move the domain to another registrar, as they have violated our terms of service," said GoDaddy's Dan Race in an emailed statement. "In response to complaints received over the weekend, GoDaddy investigated and discovered numerous instances of content on the site that both promotes and encourages violence against people."

PayPal banned Gab on Saturday and said it had been in the process of canceling the site's account before the mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue.

"When a site is explicitly allowing the perpetuation of hate, violence or discriminatory intolerance, we take immediate and decisive action," a PayPal spokesperson said in an email on Saturday. "PayPal has been closely monitoring Gab.Ai and was in the process of canceling the site's account before today's tragic events occurred."

On Saturday, CNN had reported that Robert Bowers, the suspect in the mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue, had said on Gab that a Jewish group that advocates for refugees was helping transport members of the migrant caravans in Latin America. Bowers reportedly considered the migrants violent "invaders" threatening the US.

Five minutes before the first emergency calls about the synagogue attack, CNN reported, Bowers posted the following message on Gab: "I can't sit by and watch my people get slaughtered. Screw your optics, I'm going in." The shooting has left at least 11 people dead. Bowers had also posted photos of his gun collection on Gab, CNN said.

In a tweet on Monday, Gab said it was working on transferring to a new host today and tomorrow.

Here is the statement from Gab on Monday in full:

Gab has spent the past 48 hours proudly working with the DOJ and FBI to bring justice to an alleged terrorist. Because of the data we provided, they now have plenty of evidence for their case. In the midst of this Gab has been no-platformed by essential internet infrastructure providers at every level. We are the most censored, smeared, and no-platformed startup in history, which means we are a threat to the media and to the Silicon Valley Oligarchy. Gab isn't going anywhere. It doesn't matter what you write. It doesn't matter what the sophist talking heads say on TV. It doesn't matter what verified nobodies say on Twitter. We have plenty of options, resources, and support. We will exercise every possible avenue to keep Gab online and defend free speech and individual liberty for all people. You have all just made Gab a nationally recognized brand as the home of free speech online at a time when Silicon Valley is stifling political speech they disagree with to interfere in a US election. The internet is not reality. TV is not reality. 80% of normal everyday people agree with Gab and support free expression and liberty. The online outrage mob and mainstream media spin machine are the minority opinion. People are waking up, so please keep pointing the finger at a social network instead of pointing the finger at the alleged shooter who holds sole responsibility for his actions. No-platform us all you want. Ban us all you want. Smear us all you want. You can't stop an idea. As we transition to a new hosting provider Gab will be inaccessible for a period of time. We are working around the clock to get Gab.com back online. Thank you and remember to speak freely. Andrew Torba, CEO Gab.com

5G is your next big upgrade: Everything you need to know about the 5G revolution.

NASA turns 60: The space agency has taken humanity farther than anyone else, and it has plans to go further.