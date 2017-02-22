Futuristic Apple Park headquarters to open in April

Enlarge Image Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images

Apple's futuristic new headquarters will open in April. The first employees will move into the 175-acre Apple Park campus while building work continues across the large parkland site.

It'll take six months for Apple's 12,000 staff to move from the existing Cupertino HQ into the new campus nearby in the Santa Clara valley, which has at its heart a ring-shaped, 2.8 million-square-foot main building clad in curved glass.

Also in the campus is the 1,000-seat Steve Jobs theatre, entered through a 20-foot-tall glass tube measuring 165 feet in diameter. Jobs described the building as "like a spaceship landing" when he first proposed the development to the Cupertino city council in 2011.

Despite Apple's infamous secrecy, the site will be open to the public, with a visitor centre, cafe and Apple Store.