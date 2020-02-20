Funko's Snapsies will let kids customize figures right in the toy aisle

Funko

Funko is going somewhere it's never gone before -- the toy aisle.

The maker of collectible vinyl figurines unveiled on Thursday a patent-pending vending machine that produces customized character toys called Snapsies. The event took place ahead of this weekend's New York Toy Fair 2020.

The Snapsies in question include a rock-star unicorn named Jett, an athletic mountain goat named Billie and a hedgehog who bakes named Boe. Using the touchscreen vending machine, kids can customize their Snapsie, and the machine dispenses it to them inside of a capsule on the spot. A Snapsie will cost $9.99.

Founded in 1998, Funko is best known for its 3.75-inch vinyl figurines of pop culture characters and figures. You can own anything from Colonel Sanders and Captain America to Conan O'Brien and Post Malone. The figures cost $10 to hundreds or thousands of dollars if the right collector is willing to pay. According to Pop Price Guide, a headless Ned Stark from Game of Thrones can fetch more than $5,000.

Funko said to expect Snapsies in stores this fall, starting with Target. The company hopes to place about 600 machines in the US this year. At the moment, there are 14 in London.

CNET's Bridget Carey contributed to this report.