Why build a boring, traditional snowman when you can make an adorable, icy Snowda?

Fans of the Disney Plus Star Wars series The Mandalorian took to the snow all over the US and Canada to crafts their own Baby Yoda snow sculptures they nicknamed Snowda.

Kudos to my Tosa neighbors who built a six foot tall Baby Yoda snowman!! ❄️♥️ pic.twitter.com/bLN3H536O1 — Karen (@kdub10s) January 25, 2020

While some Baby Yoda snow sculptures are huge, like this 6-foot-tall Snowda from Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, others are kid-size, like this big-eared Snowda from Ottawa, Ontario.

Other fans took their creativity a bit further by painting their Snowda green and brown and depicting it holding a cup of some kind of hot beverage. Fans also dressed up their Snowda in an actual brown robe.

But these impressive Snowda sculptures, built especially for the St. Paul, Minnesota, Winter Carnival, might be the most impressive of all.

Baby Snowda. ❄️



Have you stopped by the fairgrounds to check out Vulcan Snow Park and the snow sculptures yet? Don’t miss this and other @StPaulWinter Carnival activities happening through Feb. 2. pic.twitter.com/cNpHwtZjug — Minnesota State Fair (@mnstatefair) January 29, 2020

Snow Sculptures at Minnesota State Fair pic.twitter.com/fZJ0oFBuMl — Don’t Boss Me (@MaryPickford20s) January 28, 2020

Originally published Feb. 2, 8 a.m. PT.