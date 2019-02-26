FTC creates new task force to investigate tech sector

Getty Images

Facebook, Google and Amazon may start facing more heat from US regulators.

The Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday announced the creation of a new Technology Task Force, which will look into competition in the US tech industry, including past and future mergers, as well as anticompetitive practices. The task force will take enforcement action when necessary, including potentially forcing tech giants to break up past mergers or spin off parts of their businesses to encourage competition., the FTC said.

"The role of technology in the economy and in our lives grows more important every day," FTC Chairman Joe Simons said in a statement. "It makes sense for us to closely examine technology markets to ensure consumers benefit from free and fair competition."

The new task force come during a backlash against tech giants like Google parent Alphabet, Facebook and Amazon, which have all grow rapidly and expanded into a variety of markets. That fast growth has raised concerns that these companies are now suppressing competition and using past mergers to maintain their market dominance, such as Facebook's previous purchases of Instagram and WhatsApp, and Google's acquisition of online advertising platforms AdMob and DoubleClick.

The task force also follows Congressional hearings with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, that both looked into those companies' business practices and management of user data.

"Given the increasing 'techlash', especially from the anti-monopoly left that sees large firms of any kind as suspect, it is not surprising that the FTC took this step," said Rob Atkinson, president of the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation think tank. He added that he hoped the FTC won't be "swayed by populist furor," and instead focus on objective analysis of tech sector.

The task force will include about 17 FTC lawyers who have expertise in areas including online advertising, social networking, mobile operating systems and apps, and platform businesses.

"I'm hoping the new @FTC tech platform task force finds the courage to re-consider some of the anti-competitive tech mergers of the last 10 years," tweeted Tim Wu, a Columbia professor who's written about competition issues in the tech industry. "Tech is in need of a genuine shakeup."