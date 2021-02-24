Fry's Electronics shuts down permanently

Getty

Consumer electronics retailer Fry's Electronics is going out of business after nearly 36 years.

Fry's "has made the difficult decision to shut down its operations and close its business permanently as a result of changes in the retail industry and the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic," the company said in a statement on its website. The company said it has begun the "wind-down" process as of Wednesday and has stopped its normal operations.

The chain, which has 31 stores in nine states, was also known for its elaborate store themes, such as its Burbank, California, location that had a flying saucer sticking out of the building.

The statement also said that customers who had something being repaired at a store can email customerservice@frys.com to sort out the return.

