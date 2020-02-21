Fox reportedly considers buying Tubi while NBCUniversal eyes Vudu

Tubi

Fox is looking to potentially acquire free video-streaming service Tubi, according to a Friday report by The Wall Street Journal. Meanwhile, NBCUniversal is reportedly "in advanced talks" to acquire streaming service Vudu from Walmart, The Journal also reported.

Tubi is an ad-supported video streaming site with more than 20,000 movies and TV shows. It works with more than 250 content partners including Warner Bros. and Lionsgate. Earlier this month, the service said it saw its monthly active users hit 25 million in December. Its total view time also increased 160% year-over-year, reaching more than 163 million hours watched. The deal with Fox could be worth more than $500 million, people familiar with the matter told The Journal.

Fox didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Tubi declined to comment.

Last year, it was reported that Walmart could be thinking of selling Vudu, a service that lets customers rent or purchase individual shows or movies. Vudu also launched a free, ad-supported service in 2016.

Walmart reportedly purchased Vudu for around $100 million in 2010, and says the service is installed on more than 100 million devices in the US. It's not clear if there will be a deal between NBCUniversal and Vudu, people familiar with the matter told The Journal. A Walmart representative declined to comment, but said the company is "constantly having conversations with partners."

NBCUniversal will also be launching Peacock, its new streaming service, starting in April. It'll have three tiers: one that's free, one that's $5 a month and another that's $10 a month. Vudu's ad-supported offering would reportedly complement Peacock, while its movie rental service would support Fandango Media, NBCUniversal's ticketing company.

NBCUniversal didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

First published Feb. 21 at 2:33 p.m. PT.

Update, 2:51 p.m.: Adds background details and information on Peacock; 2:59 p.m.: Adds that Tubi declined to comment; 3:13 p.m.: Adds that Walmart declined to comment.