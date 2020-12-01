Fortnite season 5: Here's what happened to Galactus and why the game is down

Epic Games

Fortnite's season 4 came to a close in a spectacular fashion Tuesday. The popular battle royale game's season-ending event also marks the second time developer Epic Games took down Fortnite and making players wait patiently until the start of the next season.

The Galactus invasion had players driving their own Battle Bus full of explosives while doing a Star Wars-like trench run with AC/DC blaring in the background. It also signifies the end of the season 4 Marvel crossover in the popular battle royale game. Players were also treated to an extra sequence before taken to a screen saying "To be continued in season 5."

Here's what you need to know about the event and the upcoming season.

When does Season 5 start?

Fortnite season 5 is set to start on Dec. 2 at 12 a.m. ET (9 p.m. PT), but according to Epic, servers will be down for updating until 4 a.m. ET (1 a.m. PT).

What happened during the Galactus Invasion?

The event starts at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT) Tuesday, and Fortnite players found themselves on a S.H.I.E.L.D. Hellicarrier with the cosmic being Galactus looming on the horizon.

The giant slowly walked closer to the island and then swatted away the Hellicarrier like a bug. Galactus, known for devouring planets, has his goal set on the Zero Point, which is the island's secret energy orb responsible for all the reality-hopping events that occur on the island.

As players floated in front of Galactus, in comes Iron Man with a plan on how to stop the cosmic being. He decked out a Battle Bus for each player with lasers and bombs. The goal is to drive the bus into Galactus' giant mouth, but in your way are waves of drones. Luckily, Thor also intervened giving your bus a detour into a trench similar to the one Luke Skywalker flew through in A New Hope. It's at this point where AC/DC's "Demon Fire" from their new album, Power Up, can be heard in the background. More drones began to surround the bus and from nowhere comes Wolverine who uses his adamantium claws to destroy a wall of robots in your way. You're given the word from Iron Man to abandon the bus as you watch Galactus swallow, explode in green light and forced back into his reality.

The final scene shows a suit-wearing Jonesy, one of the default characters in Fortnite, waking up in an office. This seemingly is related to the season 3 ending event where some organization is behind all the crazy things happening on the island is the secondary storyline in Fortnite Chapter 2.

What is season 5's theme?

We don't really know yet. There was a leak showing both the Mandalorian and Baby Yoda would be included in next season's Battle Pass.

Epic already began teasing what will come in season in a tweet asking for followers to reply back with just the word "bounty," which would be apt for the Star Wars bounty hunter.

Zero Point - - Unstable - Project Hunter

:: Beginning Upload ::

Reply With Code “#Bounty” to Accept Transmission pic.twitter.com/zZNOoQH9Xl — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 1, 2020

Can I play the event on my iPhone or iPad?

Due to an ongoing legal dispute between Epic Games and Apple, the game has been pulled from Apple's App Store. This means that even those who already have Fortnite installed on their iPhones or iPads won't be able to partake in this event.

Epic Games is in a similar dispute with Google on Android that has led to Fortnite being pulled from the Google Play Store, but there are ways to still download the game without using Google's store.

