Former NASA and Apple engineer built a Ninja Warrior course for squirrels (again)

Mark Rober is back, facing off against his greatest enemy: squirrels.

screen-shot-2021-05-19-at-2-13-24-pm.png

The maze features some Mission Impossible inspired puzzles.

 Mark Rober

Back in May last year, you might remember that former NASA and Apple engineer Mark Rober built what amounted to a Ninja Warrior course for squirrels

The problem Rober had back then was simple: He had built a bird feeder and the goddamn squirrels kept eating all the food. 

Back then Rober went to hilarious lengths to create an obstacle course that a squirrel couldn't possibly navigate but, despite this, the squirrels still managed to break the course and figure things out. 

Now, one year later, Rober has decided to take on the squirrels again.

Enter: Backyard Squirrel Maze 2.0.

The contraption Rober designed and built alongside his friends took two months of meticulous planning, but the real fun come in watching the squirrels completely dissect and destroy their best laid plans.

Eventually, as you might expect, the squirrels win, but the entire video is a joy to watch.