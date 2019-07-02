For July 4th, Google Doodle gets its backyard BBQ game on

Google

It's that time of year when Americans celebrate July 4th, their nation's birthday. And those celebrations frequently revolve around backyard barbecues and baseball.

Google always gets into the spirit with a Doodle that highlights the American spirit. Last year, the search giant cooked up an interactive map that featured recipes from across the US, while the year before it went wild with one inspired by Stephen Mather, the first director of the National Parks Service.

This year, to celebrate that day back in 1776 when the Continental Congress voted to adopt the Declaration of Independence, Google launched a Doodle on Tuesday that combines two of favorite Independence Day activities to create an interactive game: backyard barbecue baseball.

The game sends you to bat as your favorite summertime snack, including greats such as H-Dog, Power Pop, Wild Slice and the Cobbra. The team you're facing is a little nuts, but your oppo taco is just a swing -- er, click -- away.

Dig in and have fun!