For Earth Day, NASA asks social media to #PictureEarth, with stunning results

Stop and smell the roses, NASA tweeted. And then send in your nature photos.

NASA

NASA invites everyone to celebrate Earth Day.

 NASA

In honor of Earth Day, NASA wants to remind everyone how great the planet is with the #PictureEarth social media campaign. NASA will feature some of the photos on Earth Day on its  Facebook, Twitter or Instagram pages.

Within hours of NASA's call for photos on Sunday, Twitter users the world over flooded the service with images of flowers, animals, bumblebees, dragonflies, sunsets, grasshoppers, national parks, foreign countries, seashells on the beach and more.

More Earth Day

"Post a close-up photo on social media of your favorite natural features, such as crashing waves, ancient trees, blooming flowers, or stunning sunsets," NASA said on its website. Upload your photo on social media, say where the photo was taken and include the hashtag #PictureEarth. 

NASA didn't immediately respond to a request for additional comment. 

Now playing: Watch this: NASA's Mars helicopter passes flight tests
1:40

