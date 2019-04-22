For Earth Day, NASA asks social media to #PictureEarth, with stunning results

NASA

In honor of Earth Day, NASA wants to remind everyone how great the planet is with the #PictureEarth social media campaign. NASA will feature some of the photos on Earth Day on its Facebook, Twitter or Instagram pages.

Stop to smell the roses 🌹... and then take a picture! This #EarthDay while we're showing the love for our planet, we want to share photos taken by you! Snap your best close-up using #PictureEarth & see how your 📸can be featured: https://t.co/93W09gEtrH pic.twitter.com/0S7LNcnlop — NASA (@NASA) April 22, 2019

Within hours of NASA's call for photos on Sunday, Twitter users the world over flooded the service with images of flowers, animals, bumblebees, dragonflies, sunsets, grasshoppers, national parks, foreign countries, seashells on the beach and more.

Lawn universe

(picture taken in southern Germany) #PictureEarth pic.twitter.com/3Z4Uc7a0lg — Katka in the Valley (@KatjaKolibri) April 22, 2019

Crested Cactus leading up to Horseshoe Lake in Arizona.#PictureEarth pic.twitter.com/B6MB6guS6U — Niccole Kowalski (@niccolester) April 22, 2019

Below the west rim of the Grand Canyon. One of the most magnificent views I have ever seen. Happy Earth Day! #PictureEarth pic.twitter.com/hAtm2G8eZ0 — andrea feathers (@andreafeathers) April 22, 2019

"Post a close-up photo on social media of your favorite natural features, such as crashing waves, ancient trees, blooming flowers, or stunning sunsets," NASA said on its website. Upload your photo on social media, say where the photo was taken and include the hashtag #PictureEarth.

NASA didn't immediately respond to a request for additional comment.

