In honor of Earth Day, NASA wants to remind everyone how great the planet is with the #PictureEarth social media campaign. NASA will feature some of the photos on Earth Day on its Facebook, Twitter or Instagram pages.
Within hours of NASA's call for photos on Sunday, Twitter users the world over flooded the service with images of flowers, animals, bumblebees, dragonflies, sunsets, grasshoppers, national parks, foreign countries, seashells on the beach and more.
"Post a close-up photo on social media of your favorite natural features, such as crashing waves, ancient trees, blooming flowers, or stunning sunsets," NASA said on its website. Upload your photo on social media, say where the photo was taken and include the hashtag #PictureEarth.
NASA didn't immediately respond to a request for additional comment.
Everything Apple announced: What we know about Apple's TV content and service, credit card, game subscription service and more.
Apple TV Channel's streaming service is here: Get ready for another way to watch your shows in an already crowded battle for your views.
Discuss: For Earth Day, NASA asks social media to #PictureEarth, with stunning results
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.