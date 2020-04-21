Digital Aerolus

A Kansas-based tech company found itself in a unique position to help address a crucial area in the fight against the coronavirus: keeping people out of places that have likely been exposed to COVID-19.

Digital Aerolus builds drones that are designed to go where people normally can't, or at least would prefer not to (think nuclear power plants and sewer systems). Most recently the company developed the Aertos 120-UVC drone, equipped with ultraviolet lights which are already used in hospitals and other facilities to kill viruses and bacteria. Operated by a pilot, the drone can disinfect surfaces without a person having to go near them.

CNET recently spoke with Digital Aerolus. Watch the video to see how the drone works.