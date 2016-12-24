Fitbit drops case to block Jawbone imports to US

A wearable that can do it all: My CES 2017 wish

Fitbit has withdrawn a year-old patent complaint filed with the US International Trade Commission that sought a ban on the import of Jawbone's fitness tracker into the US.

In a Friday filing, Fitbit, also a fitness tracker maker, told the ITC that it's no longer pursing patent claims against Jawbone because its rival appears to be in financial turmoil.

Jawbone appears a different company than in was Fitbit filed its case last November, the filing said.

"It no longer offers for sale any of its wearable activity trackers, nor any of its other products. Press reports and other public documents indicate that the demise of Jawbone's products has created substantial questions regarding Jawbone's ability to continue to operate."

Indeed, in the third quarter of the year, Jawbone's share of the wearables market was too small to register, according to IDC, while Fitbit captured nearly a quarter of the sales. However, Jawbone, which makes the Up line of fitness trackers, also makes other devices like wireless speakers and headphones.

Friday's filing, which addressed patents for a heart-rate monitor and a system that monitors physical activity, might signal a simmering of tensions between the two companies, which have been at legal odds for the past year.

Jawbone filed three lawsuits in two months in 2015 against Fitbit, claiming that Fitbit strategically lured away its employees to gain knowledge of key trade secrets, including its upcoming product lineup, information about its supply chain, and financial data.

And Fitbit reportedly has two other pending patent infringement cases against Jawbone in San Francisco and Wilmington, Delaware.

Jawbone did not immediately respond to a Christmas Eve request for comment, but it told Recode it plans to move forward with the trade secret case in California state court in 2017.

"Jawbone believes this case -- involving patents already found once to be invalid -- should have been dismissed long ago by Fitbit," Jawbone told Recode and other outlets.

Fitbit declined to comment beyond the filing.