Netflix releases first trailer for 'Castlevania' series

The first trailer for Netflix's adaptation of "Castlevania," announced earlier this year, embraces the series' retro charm and love for violent, gothic scares. Based on Netflix's official description of the series, fans can expect this "Castlevania" to be very reminiscent of, well, Castlevania.

Here's the official description from Netflix:

"Castlevania" is a dark medieval fantasy following the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepe himself. The animated series is from Frederator Studios, a Wow! Unlimited Media company, written by best-selling author and comic book icon Warren Ellis and executive produced by Warren Ellis, Kevin Kolde, Fred Seibert and Adi Shankar.

Get ready for bloodshed: The series launches on Netflix July 7.