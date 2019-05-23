First Star Trek: Picard teaser trailer engages with Jean-Luc's future

They made it so.

We now have the first trailer for Star Trek: Picard, a new series stepping back into the life of the Starfleet hero we first met as captain of the USS Enterprise in Star Trek: The Next Generation.

In a neat link to All Good Things, the finale of The Next Generation that aired 25 years ago Thursday, the trailer opens in, presumably, the Picard family vineyard, where we see Jean-Luc Picard is devoted to making wine. Fifteen years ago, we're told, he led a rescue armada that saved us all -- but why did the now Admiral Picard leave Starfleet?

Perhaps the even bigger question is, what has prompted him to come back?

Star Trek: Picard is the second new Trek show to launch on streaming service CBS All Access following Star Trek: Discovery, which has been renewed for a third season. (Disclosure: CBS is the parent company of CNET).

Less than a year after Stewart emotionally announced his return to the captain's chair, the trailer gives a teasing glimpse at the feel of the Picard series. It's been two decades since we last saw the good captain take charge of the Enterprise in Star Trek: Nemesis, when Picard tangled with a Romulan-made clone of himself (played by a young Tom Hardy). The new show promises a different kind of Star Trek experience.

In addition to streaming on CBS All Access in the US and the Space Channel in Canada, Star Trek: Picard will be available via Amazon Prime Video in over 200 countries and territories internationally. Catch up on everything we know so far about Star Trek: Picard.

Originally published 9:45 a.m. PT.