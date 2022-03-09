First Person to Receive Genetically Modified Pig Heart Transplant Has Died

University of Maryland School of Medicine

Two months ago, David Bennett Sr. became the first-ever patient to receive a genetically modified pig heart transplant in a pioneering effort to treat his terminal heart disease. He died Tuesday afternoon.



The Maryland medical center where the experimental procedure was performed announced his death on Wednesday.

"We are devastated by the loss of Mr. Bennett. He proved to be a brave and noble patient who fought all the way to the end. We extend our sincerest condolences to his family," Dr. Bartley P. Griffith, who surgically transplanted the pig heart into Bennett at the University of Maryland Medical Center, said in a statement released by the hospital.

"Mr. Bennett became known by millions of people around the world for his courage and steadfast will to live," Griffith said.

The 57-year-old organ recipient had called the milestone operation, which was conducted on Jan. 7, a "shot in the dark," and a day prior to surgery said "it was either die, or do this transplant."

Shortly after the procedure, Bennett's medical team deemed it a resounding success, noting that he was doing well and that his body hadn't rejected the organ. In a Feb. 11 update, Griffith reported "his heart function looks great, his blood pressure looks very good, and in fact, he's on medicine to reduce his blood pressure. That's how good it is right now."

On Feb. 14, Bennett's medical staff also released an inspiring video of him watching this year's Super Bowl and singing along as Jhené Aiko performed America the Beautiful.

However, according to Wednesday's statement, entitled "In Memoriam: David Bennett," his condition began deteriorating several days ago. After it became clear he wouldn't recover, Bennett was transferred to palliative care until his final moments, which he shared with family.

The groundbreaking animal-to-human transplant surgery, also called xenotransplantation, may pave the way for a future that addresses the organ shortage crisis. Well over 100,000 Americans are awaiting an organ transplant, per Organdonor.gov, and more than 17 patients die each day while still on a waiting list.

"We are grateful to Mr. Bennett for his unique and historic role in helping to contribute to a vast array of knowledge to the field of xenotransplantation," Dr. Muhammad M. Mohiuddin, scientific director of the Cardiac Xenotransplantation Program at the University of Maryland's School of Medicine and a member of Bennett's medical team, said in the hospital's statement. "We have gained invaluable insights learning that the genetically modified pig heart can function well within the human body while the immune system is adequately suppressed."

Adverse immune response mitigation is, in fact, why the pig heart had to be genetically modified before transplantation occurred. A standard pig heart wouldn't be readily accepted by the human body. The doctors kept Bennett on immunosuppressive medications to ensure his immune system didn't view the organ as a foreign enemy to attack.

Bennett's decision to undergo the surgery will not be in vain, the doctors said.

"As with any first-in-the-world transplant surgery," Griffith said, "this one led to valuable insights that will hopefully inform transplant surgeons to improve outcomes and potentially provide lifesaving benefits to future patients."