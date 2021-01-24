First look at epic monster mayhem in new Godzilla vs. Kong trailer

Legendary Pictures

The ultimate movie monster battle is going to be epic if there's anything to go by the first Godzilla vs. Kong movie trailer, which dropped on Sunday.

Fans will be able to cheer for their favorite kaiju monster when Godzilla vs. Kong is released in theaters and on HBO Max on March 26. But in the meantime, check out some exciting battle scenes between Godzilla and King Kong in the new movie trailer from Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures.

The trailer gives more clues about what will happen in the upcoming movie, including more on how Kong and his protectors, who are on a quest to find Kong his real home. Kong makes friends with an orphan child named Jia, who is the only one who can really communicate with him. She even makes him his own Kong doll.

But their quest gets extra complicated when they cross paths with the king of angry movie monsters -- Godzilla. Apparently, something is provoking Godzilla into hurting humans and demolishing cities.

In the trailer, the two monsters immediately start fighting when Kong delivers a mean right hook. This fight already looks amazing from the get-go.

Godzilla vs. Kong is directed by Adam Wingard (Netflix's Death Note), and stars actors Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall and Kyle Chandler.

There are many Godzilla and King Kong movies already out there, but Godzilla vs. Kong is actually a shared universe of films that follow Godzilla (2014), Kong: Skull Island (2017) and Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019).

Fans of both Godzilla and King Kong took to Twitter with their initial reactions about the trailer.

