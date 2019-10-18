First all-female spacewalk: Two stars shining bright

NASA

As astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir made history on Friday during the first all-female spacewalk, people on social media got seriously emotional. The hashtag #AllFemaleSpacewalk was trending on Twitter, and NASA's livestream of the spacewalk was trending on YouTube.

Some people noted that they were surprised by the emotional impact of seeing Koch and Meir work outside the International Space Station, while other shared pictures of their daughters watching the spacewalk.

"I didn't expect to be emotionally affected by the #AllWomanSpacewalk, but when I just tuned in to hear female voices paired with the sight of people working in space suits, it got real dusty in this room - I'd never seen that before," said one person on Twitter. "These women are role models, and that matters."

Many people, including some US lawmakers, took time to note the historic nature of this spacewalk and how it'll impact the future.

"Little girls growing up today will think this historic event is perfectly normal," tweeted Valerie Jarrett, who was a senior adviser to President Barack Obama.

Fellow astronauts also offered up words of encouragement and congratulations.

"So proud of my astrosisters @Astro_Christina and @Astro_Jessica," tweeted fellow NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan. "We've been training together since our selection in 2013, and now they're out on a history-making spacewalk!"

The spacewalk officially started at 4:38 a.m. PT and is expected to conclude around 10 a.m. PT. This is Koch's fourth spacewalk, and Meir's first.