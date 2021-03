James Martin/CNET

Firefighters on Thursday responded to reports of a fire at a Tesla factory in Fremont, California. Live video captured by a local news helicopter showed white smoke coming from the roof of a building on the site that appeared to be under construction.

Firefighters are responding to a fire at the Tesla Fremont Factory https://t.co/jZI5JZrXnV — KTVU (@KTVU) March 12, 2021

There were no immediate word on what caused the fire or if there were any injuries.

Tesla didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.