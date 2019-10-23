Finn and Jake are back! Adventure Time returns to HBO Max

Cartoon Network

After 10 years and 278 episodes, Adventure Time ended in 2018, but WarnerMedia proves that the fun will never end.

Jake the dog and Finn the human are back with four new hour-long Adventure Time specials on HBO Max.

The four Adventure Time: Distant Lands specials will center on a different character or group of characters, with the final episode reuniting Finn and Jake, according to a Wednesday report in The Hollywood Reporter.

The new Adventure Time specials will be created by Cartoon Network Studios, which also produced the original series from 2010 to 2018.

Titles and descriptions for the new Adventure Time: Distant Lands episodes are listed below.

"BMO" -- When there's a deadly emergency far away in space, the lovable robot BMO comes to the rescue. Premieres in 2020.

"Obsidian" -- Marceline the vampire and Princess Bubblegum team up on a journey to Glass Kingdom to prevent a catastrophe. Premieres in 2020.

"Wizard City" -- Peppermint Butler is just another inexperienced Wizard School student. Mysterious events on campus cast suspicion on Peppermint. He must master the mystic arts in time to prove his innocence. Premiere date TBD.

"Together Again" -- Finn and Jake reunite to rediscover their friendship and embark on the most important adventure of their lives. Premiere date TBD.