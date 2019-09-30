Getty

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is probably the world's biggest movie star, but once upon a time he was also the world's most famous professional wrestler. He was the WWE champ and a damn good one at that. But now, finally, The Rock is coming back... to WWE Smackdown, as it makes its debut on Fox.

He announced the news on Twitter.

FINALLY...I come back home to my @WWE universe.

This FRIDAY NIGHT, I’ll return for our debut of SMACKDOWN!

LIVE on @FOXTV.

There’s no greater title than #thepeopleschamp.

And there’s no place like home.

Tequila on me after the show 😈🥃#IfYaSmell🎤 #Smackdown#RocksShow #FOX pic.twitter.com/V5i4cxqIqH — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 30, 2019

The Rock announced he was quietly retired from wrestling roughly two months ago on Kelly and Ryan, but this is less a full-time return and more of a cameo. Expect The Rock to cut a "promo", "lay the smackdown" and leave after "electrifying the crowd."

Rumors were flying that The Rock would make it to Smackdown's Fox debut, considering he was the wrestler that coined the phrase Smackdown was named after. The only issue was The Rock's schedule and that issue appears to have been ironed out. "Smackdown is The Rock's show," was a catchphrase of The Rock for years, so it makes perfect sense for The Rock to make his return on such a big, important night for the brand.

The Rock hasn't appeared on WWE television since WrestleMania 32 in April 2016.