Figure out the next step with 25% off Coursera Plus online education

Maybe you've heard but a lot of folks are rethinking their career paths in 2022. And many are just plain ditching their jobs (for now) in what's been dubbed the "Great Resignation". That's all well and good, but you probably shouldn't rely on what's in your cryptocurrency wallet to get you through the next several decades. It might be time to consider learning a new thing or two.

If you want to explore new skills and learn from real-world experts from the comfort of home -- and without taking out some massive loan -- is an excellent way to do it. Right now, you can save 25% on the Premium subscription if you sign up before Jan. 13. Coursera Plus allows you unlimited access to over 7,000 online courses from top universities and institutions including Duke, Illinois, Johns Hopkins and Michigan.

You can take a single course, training program and even earn professional certificates in in-demand fields like IT, data engineering and UX design. Many programs are curated by top industry leaders such as Google, IBM and Intuit.

Coursera normally costs $399 for a year or $59 a month. With this limited-time deal, a year's membership to Coursera Plus is just $299 and includes a 14-day money-back guarantee.