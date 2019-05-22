Female voice assistants promote sexist attitudes toward women, UN says

Chris Monroe/CNET

Digital voice assistants like Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant have, by default, a female voice. A new report from the United Nations says that's a problem.

These default voices reinforce the stereotype of women being "obliging, docile and eager-to-please helpers" that are "available at the touch of a button or with a blunt voice command like 'hey' or 'OK,'" according to the UNESCO report, released Friday.

The smart-home gadgets, which are often referred to as "she" or "her," have no choice but to respond. Digital assistants also can't defend against abuse, which reinforces the idea that women are "subservient and tolerant of poor treatment," the UN report said.

While Google Assistant, Apple's Siri and Microsoft's Cortana offer male voices, the defaults for the digital helpers are female voices. Amazon's Alexa offers several accents, but all its voices are female.

"Siri's 'female' obsequiousness -- and the servility expressed by so many other digital assistants projected as young women -- provides a powerful illustration of gender biases coded into technology products, pervasive in the technology sector and apparent in digital skills education," reads the report. It's titled "I'd blush if I could," which used to be Siri's response to being called a bitch. Apple in April updated Siri's response to "I don't know how to respond to that," according to the report.

The trouble, the UN report says, is that women are often left out of the technology field. Though girls may start their lives interested in tech, the numbers drop significantly by the time they reach high school. There are fewer women in the "room" to help develop products like digital voice assistants and prevent potentially sexist decisions. And that can cause the gender gap in tech to widen, according to the report, which discusses ways to close the gender divide in digital skills.

Neither Amazon, Apple, Google nor Microsoft immediately responded to a request for comment.

Now playing: Watch this: Laura Dern and Booking.com team up to boost young women...

