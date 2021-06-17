FCC proposes more restrictions on Huawei, ZTE equipment

Getty Images

The US Federal Communications Commission proposed on Thursday to further limit purchases of equipment from Huawei, ZTE and other Chinese companies deemed a risk to national security.

The FCC voted unanimously to move forward with the proposed ban, which would prohibit all future authorizations of telecommunications and video surveillance equipment from five companies deemed a security threat. The proposal also weighs whether to revoke prior authorizations, meaning affected equipment would need to be removed from networks.

"We are taking direct action to exclude untrusted equipment and vendors from communications networks," said FCC Acting Chair Jessica Rosenworcel, according to Bloomberg.

Huawei and ZTE didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

The proposed ban will get a final vote after a period of review.

