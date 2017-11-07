James Martin/CNET

The FBI is having trouble again getting into a mass shooter's smartphone. An official said at a press conference that the agency is currently unable to open the phone of Devin Patrick Kelley, who killed 26 people and injured 20 more at a Texas church on Sunday.

The phone is encrypted, meaning the information inside is unreadable without a passcode. The FBI didn't say what kind of phone the shooter used.

The situation echoes the investigation into a shooter who attacked an office party in San Bernardino, California who had an iPhone 5C. In that case, the US Department of Justice sought a court order forcing Apple to write software that would unlock the phone without the shooter's passcode. The Justice Department dropped the case after a contractor it hired found a way to unlock the phone without Apple's help.

Law enforcement officials and tech companies have been stuck in a tug-of-war over privacy concerns on devices for years. The Justice Department's deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein lamented in October that the FBI was unable to access 7,500 mobile devices because of their encryption. Investigators often look to a suspect's device for evidence, but companies like Apple and Google tend to prioritize their customers' privacy over an investigation.

The information on a suspect's device is so valuable that the FBI paid a private company $900,000 just to get into the San Bernardino terrorist's iPhone 5C.

The issue is still brewing, as government officials call for "responsible encryption" while tech giants argue breaking any kind of security, even if it's for national safety, would put their own devices in danger.

The FBI and Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

