Faze Clan will let six gamers compete to join their esports team on a Quibi show

Rafael Henrique/Getty Images

Faze Clan is going to let six gamers compete for a spot on its esports team through an interactive contest show on Quibi, a mobile subscription-video service launching in April, the company said Tuesday.

You have to be a Quibi subscriber both to enter the contest and to vote on what six contestants get to compete on the show, called FaZe Up. Quibi subscribers will be able to submit a video making their case for joining Faze, and then subscribers also will vote in the app for the six contestants they want to move on in the competition. From there, contestants will go through a series of real-life and gaming challenges, until one gamer wins.

Quibi launches April 6 as a mobile-only service, costing $8 a month for ad-free memberships or $5 for monthly subscriptions that also run ads.

Quibi is backed by every major Hollywood studio and touts itself as a star-studded service for short-form video -- "quick bites," or quibis, as the company has dubbed them. But Quibi's ramp-up comes amid intensifying competition, as tech and media giants both are rushing to define the future of video. That's not to mention rival YouTube, the definitive source for online short-video programming, which draws in more than 2 billion video viewers every month.

Faze is just the latest name Quibi has recruited for its slate of programming. The service has lined up projects involving Dwayne Johnson, Chrissy Teigen, Kevin Hart, Jennifer Lopez, Chance the Rapper, Liam Hemsworth, Idris Elba, Zac Efron, Tina Fey, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner (that husband-wife duo are on different shows, though), Steven Spielberg and J.J. Abrams, plus a ton of others.