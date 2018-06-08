When news hit this week that Star Wars actor Kelly Marie Tran deleted all the posts on her Instagram account, speculation spread online about whether her recent departure from the site was due to harassment from people who didn't care for her role as Rose Tico in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

While Tran has yet to make any official statement as to her reasons for leaving social media, her fans have been posting their support of her role in The Last Jedi in the best way they know how -- through fan art.

Here are some of the best pieces of art featuring Tran as Rose Tico in The Last Jedi:

#FanArtforRose

Kelly Marie Tran brought a lot of joy and love to the franchise. pic.twitter.com/VbIqo2Fq9z — 💜Meredith ⚪️ McClaren 🖤 (@IniquitousFish) June 6, 2018

#KellyMarieTran IS the spark that lights the fire of #StarWars!!! An inspiration to us all, stay strong and keep shining your light! #FanArtforRose #RoseTico #TheLastJedi pic.twitter.com/Hl92au0Amr — 800 Pound Kickstarter (@800lbProds) June 6, 2018

That's how we will win this. Not destroying what we hate. #FanArtforRose pic.twitter.com/2dN2TUquwI — Courtney @ AAAAND I FELT YOUUU (@courmore) June 6, 2018

I love Rose so much! This is an old one, will do another after work. #WeloveyouKellyTran #fanartforrose pic.twitter.com/PkW0x3UVGN — Joyia Kelly (@Joyia_Kelly) June 6, 2018

Bring light to the world #FanArtforRose Art by Devin Doty pic.twitter.com/Og7vslf7HI — Ziggy (@mrjafri) June 6, 2018