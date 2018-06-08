CNET también está disponible en español.

Harassed Star Wars actor honored with Rose Tico fan art

After The Last Jedi actor Kelly Marie Tran erased her Instagram presumably due to online abuse, Twitterers show their support by posting art of her character.

When news hit this week that Star Wars actor Kelly Marie Tran deleted all the posts on her Instagram account, speculation spread online about whether her recent departure from the site was due to harassment from people who didn't care for her role as Rose Tico in Star Wars: The Last Jedi

While Tran has yet to make any official statement as to her reasons for leaving social media, her fans have been posting their support of her role in The Last Jedi in the best way they know how -- through fan art.

Here are some of the best pieces of art featuring Tran as Rose Tico in The Last Jedi:

