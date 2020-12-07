Famed pilot Chuck Yeager dies at age 97

Kim Kulish/Corbis via Getty Images

Gen. Chuck Yeager, an Air Force test pilot who became the first human to break the sound barrier, died Monday at the age of 97.

His death was announced in a message on his official Twitter account attributed to Yeager's wife, actress Victoria Scott D'Angelo.

"It is w/ profound sorrow, I must tell you that my life love General Chuck Yeager passed just before 9pm ET," she tweeted. "An incredible life well lived, America's greatest Pilot, & a legacy of strength, adventure, & patriotism will be remembered forever."

Capt. Yeager made aviation history at the age 24 when he became the first human to break the speed of sound on Oct. 14, 1947. Yeager gained worldwide notoriety when the Bell X-1 he was piloting reached a speed of 700 miles per hour, Mach 1.06, at 43,000 feet above Edwards Air Force Base in California.

The plane was nicknamed Glamorous Glennis after Yeager's first wife. With his flight, the era of supersonic aviation was born. But at the time, the achievement was classified as top secret, and the Air Force would not confirm the supersonic flight until March 1948.

Yeager's exploits were chronicled in Tom Wolfe's 1979 book and the 1983 film The Right Stuff, which followed the early days of the US space program. Yeager is portrayed in the film by actor Sam Shepard but makes a cameo appearance as Fred, a bartender at the legendary Poncho's Happy Bottom Riding Club.

