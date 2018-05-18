Fahrenheit 451 arrives on HBO Now this weekend

Michael Gibson/HBO

HBO has an adaption of Ray Bradbury's Fahrenheit 451 on its streaming services starting on May 19. The film stars Michael B. Jordan and Michael Shannon. Is it any good? Check out our review of Fahrenheit 451 right here.

Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: Netflix announced it is partnering with ESPN to produce a documentary called The Last Dance. It will be a 10-part series that focuses on the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls during the 1990s. The Last Dance comes to Netflix in 2019.

