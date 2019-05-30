Facial recognition tech coming to New York school district next week

Chris Pavey

To better protect kids, a school district in New York is going to give facial recognition technology a try.

Next Monday, Lockport City School District will reportedly be the first US public school system to test a facial recognition program on students and staff. The district begins the "initial implementation phase" for the Aegis software suite, the Lockport Union-Sun and Journal reported Tuesday.

Aegis' applications include a facial recognition tool, Sentry, that alerts school officials if anyone from the local Sex Offenders Registry enters a school or if any suspended students, fired employees, known gang members or an affiliate enters a school, according to SN Technology, Aegis' developer. The company also offers Protector, a shape recognition tool that recognizes the top 10 guns used in school shootings and Mercury, a forensic search engine that can review unattended video.

Lockport City School District and SN Technology weren't immediately available for comment.

Facial recognition tech hasn't had an easy road. Police, stores and airports want to use the technology to help solve crimes, prevent shoplifting and make boarding flights more efficient. But activists see a dark shadow being cast over civil liberties. In May, San Francisco became the first US city to prohibit police from using the technology, and critics continue to press local governments to implement bans. Researchers have also found the software runs into issues with recognizing women and people with darker skin.

Most notably perhaps, the ACLU has spoken out against Amazon's sale of its Rekognition tech. The group says the identification software could turn the US into a surveillance state and invade people's privacy.

