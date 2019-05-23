Facepalm cookies make one of Picard's best Star Trek memes taste good

JustJenn

When Captain Jean-Luc Picard is having such a rough day aboard the USS Enterprise it triggers a facepalm, you know something horrible is about to happen on Star Trek: The Next Generation.

The show ended 25 years ago Thursday, but hopefully we'll see many more Picard facepalms when Star Trek: Picard, a new Picard series starring Patrick Stewart, arrives later this year on CBS All Access. (Disclosure: CBS is CNET's parent company.) Watch the trailer here.

After the frustrated Picard did his first facepalm, it became one of the most famous memes in geek history, even spawning its own Captain Picard Facepalm Meme Generator.

The facepalm meme also inspired its own cookie cutter design by Warpzone Prints. Food blogger JustJenn took the edible facepalm one step further with tips on make Picard Facepalm Cookies with the perfect embellishments.

Jenn is no stranger to creating geektastic edibles. She's paid tribute to the Millennium Falcon in Jell-O, baked and decorated Admiral Ackbar cupcakes and, more recently, made Guardians of the Galaxy Groot cookies.

In her recipe, JustJenn suggests making basic vanilla sugar cookies. But instead of using colored frosting, she hand-paints the cookies using red and black food gel dye.

"It's easier than it sounds," JustJenn wrote on her blog.

Here's how to do it:

"In a small glass bowl put a few drops of red food gel dye mixed with just a touch of water," JustJenn wrote. "Using a clean, food-safe paintbrush, color in the bottom portion of Picard's shirt. In another small glass bowl put a few drops of black food gel dye mixed with a bit of water and paint the top half of the uniform black. Let the cookies dry for a few minutes, then serve."

Originally published Sept. 16, 2014.

Update, May 23, 2019: Adds information on Star Trek: Picard, and new trailer for it.