Facebook's oversight board delays decision on Trump suspension

Facebook's content oversight board said it will deliver a decision on former President Donald Trump's indefinite suspension from the social network in the "coming weeks." In a tweet on Friday, the group said it has "extended the case timeline" in order to carefully review the more than 9,000 public comments it received on the case.

(1/2): The Board will announce its decision on the case concerning former US President Trump's indefinite suspension from Facebook and Instagram in the coming weeks. We extended the public comments deadline for this case, receiving 9,000+ responses. — Oversight Board (@OversightBoard) April 16, 2021

In January, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg made the unprecedented decision to indefinitely bar Trump from the social network following the Jan. 6 insurrection on Capitol Hill. Facebook then sent that decision to the oversight board on Jan 21. The 20-member board has up to 90 days to reach a decision on most cases, which would have been next week.

The board on Friday said its delaying its decision after earlier extending the deadline for public comments, which closed on Feb. 12. The board asked the public for its views on several issues surrounding the suspension, including whether the decision upholds Facebook's "responsibilities to respect freedom of expression" and how the company should weigh potentially dangerous activity off its platform when making decisions.