Facebook's Messenger Rooms is now available for video chats with anyone

Facebook

After an initial launch last month that was limited to a handful of countries, Facebook's new Messenger Rooms feature for group video chats is available world-wide, the company announced on Thursday.

With support for up to 50 people in a single room at a given time, Messenger Rooms is a Zoom-like video chatting feature that comes at a time when video chatting couldn't be in higher demand. Video chats made via Rooms have no time limit, and anyone can join a room from their phone or computer -- regardless of whether they have a Facebook account or not.

The Messenger Rooms privacy page details some of the steps Facebook is taking to keep the feature safe and secure. Room creators can lock their room to prevent people from joining, remove unwanted participants, or block or report users who violate the site's community standards.

"Regardless of whether you use Rooms through your Facebook account or join as a guest, we don't watch or listen to your audio or video calls," Facebook says.

Facebook says that anyone in the world can create a room from Messenger app, while users in North America can also create a room from Facebook.

"We will continue to add more features to Messenger Rooms in the coming months," Facebook says. "We hope Messenger Rooms will enable people everywhere to stay more connected with the people they love, no matter where they might be."