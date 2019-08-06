Facebook's messaging app for kids face scrutiny from US lawmakers

Angela Lang/CNET

Facebook has landed in the hot seat yet again, but this time it's about concerns surrounding a messaging app the social network built for kids.

Two US democratic senators on Tuesday sent Facebook CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg nine questions about Messenger Kids, an app that lets kids between 6 and 12 years old send messages and video chat with family members and friends.

The letter came after Facebook said in July that a "technical error" allowed thousands of kids who used Messenger Kids to join group chats with people who weren't approved by their parents.

Senators Edward Markey, a Massachusetts Democrat, and Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat, wrote in the letter they were "disturbed" by the revelation. Since the debut of Messenger Kids in December 2017, child advocates have repeatedly urged Facebook to shut down the app and argue it violates a federal law aimed at protecting a child's online privacy. Advocacy groups filed a complaint to the Federal Trade Commission last year.

"Together, these issues point to a worrying pattern of lax privacy protections for kids on the Messenger Kids platform," the letter stated.

Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

In the letter, the senators ask Facebook when the company first learned of the design flaw and how long it existed. They also inquired about the company's correspondence with the FTC and how the record $5 billion settlement the agency announced impacts the concerns around Messenger Kids.

The senators requested that Facebook answer their questions by August 27.