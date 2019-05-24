Facebook's FTC settlement delayed by political infighting, report says

Last month, Facebook said it expected to pay at least $3 billion to settle with the Federal Trade Commission over privacy screwups that exposed private data of as many as 87 million people to the political consultancy Cambridge Analytica. Turns out, there's a reason we haven't heard much more.

A story in the Wall Street Journal published Friday said the FTC is split over the settlement deal, delaying its decision. While the story doesn't have many details, nor does it speak to the debates on Capitol Hill about whether Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg should personally be named in the settlement, the story does indicate the FTC's Republican Chairman Joseph Simons is struggling to win support among the commission's Democrats.

"A Republican-only decision could expose it to criticism by Democrats and diminish its impact for the enforcement agency, which has sometimes been criticized for being toothless on privacy in the past," the WSJ wrote, citing anonymous sources.

An FTC spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. A Facebook spokeswoman said, "We hope to reach an appropriate and fair resolution."