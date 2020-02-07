Facebook's accounts on Twitter and Instagram were hacked

Graphic by Pixabay/Illustration by CNET

Hackers temporarily took over Facebook's accounts on Twitter and Instagram on Friday, raising concerns about the security of the social networks. Both accounts are back to normal.

At around 3:50 p.m., hacker group OurMine tweeted from Facebook's Twitter account. The same group also hijacked the Twitter accounts of more than a dozen NFL teams in January before the SuperBowl.

"Well, even Facebook is hackable but at least their security better than Twitter," the group said in a tweet that has now been deleted. Hackers also compromised the Twitter account for Facebook's messaging service.

Around the same time, the group took over Facebook's Instagram account and posted photos of their logo.

Facebook’s Instagram account also hacked into by ourmine



A Twitter spokeswoman said in a statement that Facebook's account was hacked through a third-party platform. "As soon as we were made aware of the issue, we locked the compromised accounts and are working closely with our partners at Facebook to restore them," she said. Twitter declined to name the third-party platform, but a screenshot of the tweets show that the posts came from social media management tool Khoros. Instagram and Khoros didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Originally published Feb. 7, 4:33 p.m. PT

Update, 4:58 p.m. PT: Includes information about the third-party platform and Facebook Messenger's Twitter account.